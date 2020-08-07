A two-vehicle crash in Longville the afternoon of Aug. 5 sent one driver to the hospital in Fargo, with the other uninjured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, at 3:45 p.m. Matthew Mahlum, 36, of Minneapolis, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sonata west on County Road 7 toward the intersection with Highway 84.

Tessa Frampton, 18, of Longville, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville south  on Hwy. 84, getting ready to turn east onto C.R. 7.

The Sonata driven by Mahlum failed to stop at the Hwy. 84/7 stop sign and struck the Bonneville. Frampton was transported to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and the air bag deployed; alcohol was not involved.  

Mahlum was uninjured in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt and the air bag deployed; alcohol was involved.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

