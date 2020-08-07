A two-vehicle crash in Longville the afternoon of Aug. 5 sent one driver to the hospital in Fargo, with the other uninjured.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, at 3:45 p.m. Matthew Mahlum, 36, of Minneapolis, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sonata west on County Road 7 toward the intersection with Highway 84.
Tessa Frampton, 18, of Longville, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville south on Hwy. 84, getting ready to turn east onto C.R. 7.
The Sonata driven by Mahlum failed to stop at the Hwy. 84/7 stop sign and struck the Bonneville. Frampton was transported to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and the air bag deployed; alcohol was not involved.
Mahlum was uninjured in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt and the air bag deployed; alcohol was involved.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.