The National Loon Center (NLC) is honored and grateful to receive the support of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Senator Tina Smith, each of whom made a request recently to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, for $3.5 million in congressionally directed spending to help construct the world-class facility in Crosslake.
When completed, the facility will create dozens of valuable jobs, stimulate the local and regional economy, and position Minnesota and the Midwest as a national leader in loon and freshwater conservation. The NLC is already actively advancing nationally significant loon and freshwater research and education as it prepares for a scheduled opening in 2024. The subcommittee, chaired by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, where the NLC funds important loon research, will select projects for funding as early as July 28.
“The support of Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators is deeply appreciated and applauded,” said NLC Executive Director Jon Mobeck. “It shows their commitment to preserving loons, lakes and a way of life that is unique to the wild north, while supporting a significant visitor amenity that will provide quality jobs and equip future conservation leaders.”
The request to Minnesota’s Senators received broad bipartisan support from many current and former state and federal representatives as well as from key partners such as Audubon Minnesota and the National Eagle Center in Wabasha.
In its leadership role, the NLC will connect and amplify loon and freshwater research and conservation efforts occurring across the nation. The high-tech facility will incorporate an exciting array of immersive and interactive educational exhibits to engage diverse audiences, while promoting and celebrating responsible recreation and enduring stewardship of our lakes. Toward that end, the NLC has launched its 31-foot StewardShip for free educational tours on Cross Lake every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Sept. 24.
The NLC has completed the installation of a system of boardwalks and docks at the Cross Lake Recreation Area — one of the State’s most popular U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds. The Cross Lake site is an ideal place to encourage responsible recreation and celebrate loons and lakes.
The vision for the NLC was launched in 2017 when the Brainerd Lakes region recognized that it needed to both preserve and celebrate the lakes and loons that make the area so special. Building a world-class facility to honor and protect our State Bird in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is an inspiring and appropriate vision for Minnesota.
Dedicated individuals established the National Loon Center Foundation as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to restore and protect loon breeding habitats, enhance responsible recreation, and serve as a national leader in advancing loon and freshwater research and education. The NLC’s world-class facility is slated to open to the public in 2024 and will be an interactive and family-friendly educational destination. To support the National Loon Center’s mission, please visit www.nationallooncenter.org
