The National Loon Center (NLC) is honored and grateful to receive the support of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Senator Tina Smith, each of whom made a request recently to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, for $3.5 million in congressionally directed spending to help construct the world-class facility in Crosslake.

When completed, the facility will create dozens of valuable jobs, stimulate the local and regional economy, and position Minnesota and the Midwest as a national leader in loon and freshwater conservation. The NLC is already actively advancing nationally significant loon and freshwater research and education as it prepares for a scheduled opening in 2024. The subcommittee, chaired by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, where the NLC funds important loon research, will select projects for funding as early as July 28.

