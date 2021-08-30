The Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association will hold its 10th annual United Kennel Club (UKC) licensed all breed dog show Sept. 10-12.
The three-day event opens with two conformation shows at 9 a.m. and a Rally Obedience competition at 10 each morning. All shows are located at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. All participants will be competing throughout the event for Best in Show, Rally Obedience and Total Dog Awards.
According to the UKC website, the Total Dog philosophy places an emphasis on dogs who shine in multiple disciplines. A sound, well-bred, well-adjusted dog can easily transition from the show ring to a performance event. They have the looks to excel as a proper specimen of their breed, while also having the brains and ability to perform athletically in a variety of sporting events. To earn a Total Dog award at a UKC show, a dog must qualify in a performance event and an eligible conformation event on the same day or weekend.
Food and beverages will be provided by a variety of vendors and Boy Scout Troop 82, with a Twin Cities-based artist making an appearance to do artwork for any interested spectator and exhibitor.
Not only is this a fun free activity for spectators, but it is also the perfect place to talk to specific breed experts about a wide variety of topics, ranging from training, grooming and the right breed for your lifestyle. Exhibitors and judges come from several states. Please leave your own pets at home, as club rules state that un-entered dogs may not be at the show.
If you are interested in showing your dog in the Dog Show or for more information, contact Kathy Lamping at (218) 760-3763 or the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association through their website at www.pbdta.com
