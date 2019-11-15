Non-profit organizations who would like to be considered for financial support through Lakes Area United Way, formerly United Way of Crow Wing and Cass counties, are encouraged to attend an upcoming informational meeting Nov. 21.
Lakes Area United Way will host this informational meeting at 8 a.m. in the lower-level of Bremer Bank. Breakfast will be provided by Cub Foods.
This meeting is critical for those interested in applying for 2020-2022 grant cycle dollars to support local programming in the areas of education, health and financial stability. The application process for this upcoming grant cycle opens Nov. 25.
Kim Rollins, United Way Executive Director, said that “all interested organizations are highly encouraged to attend this meeting due to the valuable information to be shared and the changes outlined for this particular grant cycle.”
“Even if your program has received funds in the past, we highly encourage all interested organizations to attend this Nov. 21 meeting. Our goal is to be a transparent organization, where we share the relationship expectations between the United Way and the agency partners.”
If you are unable to join the meeting in Brained, this opportunity will be available virtually. If you’d like to attend virtually, please contact Kim Rollins at kim@unitedwaynow.org
Grant applications will be available online Nov. 25 at www.unitedwaynow.org
