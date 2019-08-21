A dedication ceremony to celebrate the new Hoop Dancer statue will be held Sept. 23 behind Walker City Hall at the Rock Garden.
The Walker City Council approved the request brought before them by Otto Ringle, but not before a lengthy discussion.
Ringle thanked the council for allowing the statue to be erected near the Rock Garden, and asked the council to approve the Unity Day, a joint effort of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the city, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig Culture Department and the Leech Lake Culture Alliance, which he hopes will become an annual event.
Councilor Char Moore began the discussion by stating there’s no problem approving events, but “you’re not following the proper procedures and not getting permission from the Park Board first.”
Fellow Councilor Jim Senenfelder agreed with Moore, but added that Ringle only needed a certificate of liability insurance to go ahead with the dedication.
Councilor Gary Wilkening thought maybe the council was jumping the gun, considering the statue hasn’t even been finished yet because the total money needed hasn’t been raised yet. He did say, “The concept is great, but the process is flawed, and it has put the council in a negative light in the community and by its residents.” He mentioned “The old and new” article Ringle recently wrote that was printed in The Pilot-Independent.
Mary Beth Hansen questioned that maybe the dedication should be pushed to the spring, adding, “Time is not on our side.”
Ringle said if the fall dedication is approved, he will make sure it will happen, but was also fine with springtime. Ringle still needs to raise about $6,000 to pay for the statue.
Senenfelder made a motion to approve for the fall dedication ceremony, but that if the statue doesn’t arrive in time, “We don’t want to be skewered in the newspaper.”
The council also told Ringle that City Administrator Terri Bjorklund and two Park Board members will meet to redo the dedication and thank you message on the plaque.
Mayor Jed closed the discussion with some strong words directed at Ringle.
“I don’t like rewarding your bad behavior. You made us look bad in public opinion. I’m glad you got this done, but I’m not happy with the way you did it. This is good for the community and the Leech Lake Band.”
In other city business, the council:
Heard that the police department apprehended a suspect in a theft that was caught on video at a Walker business. The suspect was identified, contacted and admitted to the theft.
Heard that an officer arrived on the scene of fight outside a bar, and said there were about 50 people involved. The report did not indicate if anyone was arrested.
Approved final payment of $16,607.10 for Ulteig for the 2018 Street and Utility Improvements for the 10th Street project.
Approved request from city accounting department to transfer funds from eight funds into six other funds.
Changed the DMV wage structure for clerks to $16.60 per hour and deputy registrar at $17 per hour.
Hired Terri Mann as a DMV clerk at the afore-mentioned wage.
Approved revision of police department order No. 43 that amends the Sexual Assault Investigation policy.
Heard the police department received a certificate of recognition for Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training Compliance.
Approved Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of June 24.
Approved recommendation by Planning Commission Board of Adjustments to appoint Seth Liefer to fill open board seat starting in September.
Approved a conditional use permit for moving 50 cubic yards of fill with several findings of facts and conditions. The piece of property is next to Next Innovations in the old portion of the Industrial Park.
Approved the Library Board minutes of June 19.
Approved Kitchigami Regional Library System proposed 2019 budget for Walker Library Branch levy portion at $15,152 plus $406 for automation, repair and replacements.
Approved Resolution 34-2019 authorization to execute MnDOT grant agreement for Airport Improvement Excluding Land Acquisition,
Approved grant agreement between the city and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Approved the Park Advisory Board minutes of June 25.
Approved a quote of $6,375 from Sweeney Controls for equipment, training and monitoring fees recurring monthly to switch the dialer system to SCADA Internet based system on the lower and upper lift stations.
Approved quote of $2,992 from Precision Concrete Cutting for sidewalk repair on both sides of Minnesota Avenue from Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters log cabin to Fourth Street.
Approved the street closure request for a portion of Fifth Street from 7 a.m. Sept. 20 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 for the Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit fishing tournament.
Accepted the completed work of Walker Industries Boulevard and finalize Resolution 33-2018 that authorizes the sale of city property not needed for public use.
Heard that the nearly 20-year-old generator for the water plant is not working right now, which caused some problems Aug. 5 when power went off in a portion of town. The cost just to tear the generator apart to see what is wrong is $3,600. A rental has already been ordered and arrived Aug. 7. The generator, which hopefully can be fixed, cost about $80,000 when it was purchased back in 2000.
Heard that City Hall and the DMV will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.