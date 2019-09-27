Pictured are the Sampson brothers from Minneapolis, who danced during the ceremony.
Photo by Mara Loomis

On the autumnal equinox Sept. 23, “A Day of Unity,” a bronze statue of a Native-American hoop dancer was unveiled at the Walker City Rock Garden

in a joint effort of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, City of Walker and the Leech Lake Cultural Alliance.

The celebration included presentation of colors by Honor Guards, spiritual prayers, dinner, music, drum and dance exhibition and keynote speakers dedicating the bronze statue. According to Ojibwe tradition, the four hoops represent the four stages of life, of the four races, enjoying the four seasons, from the four winds of the world, all living together within the four colors of unity. Pictured are the Sampson Brothers from Minneapolis, who danced during  the ceremony.

