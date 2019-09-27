On the autumnal equinox Sept. 23, “A Day of Unity,” a bronze statue of a Native-American hoop dancer was unveiled at the Walker City Rock Garden
in a joint effort of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, City of Walker and the Leech Lake Cultural Alliance.
The celebration included presentation of colors by Honor Guards, spiritual prayers, dinner, music, drum and dance exhibition and keynote speakers dedicating the bronze statue. According to Ojibwe tradition, the four hoops represent the four stages of life, of the four races, enjoying the four seasons, from the four winds of the world, all living together within the four colors of unity. Pictured are the Sampson Brothers from Minneapolis, who danced during the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.