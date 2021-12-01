Robb Olsen, a long-time lake resident who works for UrbanWorks Architecture, presented Laporte School Superintendent Kim Goodwin with a $1,300 check.
Photo submitted

UrbanWorks Architecture of Minneapolis recently donated funds to both Laporte School and the Laporte Community Food Shelf. Robb Olsen, a long-time lake resident who works for UrbanWorks Architecture, presented Laporte School Superintendent Kim Goodwin with a $1,300 check. Olsen also presented a donation of the same amount to the Laporte Food Shelf.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments