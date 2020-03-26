The United States Postal Service needs your help to fill 1,000-plus positions throughout Minnesota.
Looking for a new career? USPS has many options available in a neighborhood near you.
Multiple positions are available throughout the state with hourly wages range from $13.53 to $18.56 per hour. Both indoor and outdoor work is available. Depending on the location and type of work, opportunities may exist on all three shifts. Many entry level positions offer paid holidays, paid time off, and health insurance.
The jobs are available now and the only place to apply is usps.com/careers. From the website, click on “Search Jobs,” select “Minnesota,” click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay is available at the website.
Job openings will be regularly updated until all positions are filled. Interested applicants should log on to usps.com/careers frequently to check for new postings. New opportunities are posted daily.
All applicants must be at least age 18 (16 with a GED / High School Diploma) at the time of hire and be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status. Carrier positions require a valid driver’s license and a minimum of two years documented driving experience. All applicants must be able to pass a drug screen and background check as a condition for hire.
