WADENA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Minnesota including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Kayla Mattson, County Executive Director for FSA in Wadena, Hubbard, Aitkin, Itasca, Cass and Crow Wing Counties. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more all are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Mattson said producers are encouraged to call the Wadena County FSA office at (218) 631-2876, extension 2; or the Crow Wing County FSA office at (218) 829-5965, extension 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to visit farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process.
Call (877) 508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
