Salem Lutheran Church in Longville is offering a free Vacation Bible School for children age 3 through sixth-grade July 29 through Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon.
The week-long program this summer is GOTTA MOVE! Keepin’ in Step with the Spirit. Parents are asked to register their children in advance. Registration forms are available at the church office during regular hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online at salemlongville.org.
Children can be checked in at the church entrance starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Each day opens and closes with a scriptural theme. The themes are obedience, commitment, response, repentance and trust. Opening and closing large group sessions include music videos, and skits during the opening sessions feature “Fruit of the Spirit Salad” with Extreme Cuisine Show characters led by host Guy Spaghetti.
Bible study occurs daily around the scriptural themes. There is a video overview, and activity sheets augment the scriptural lessons learned.
Take home craft activities and scripture games occur daily, too. Themed snacks like Stuck in the Mud, Keep in Step and Solar Power refresh the children in mid-morning.
Bible study for preschoolers will have up to four separate station activities for small groups along with games based on the scriptural themes each day.
On Friday morning parents and other family members are invited to a concluding program by the children. The music and songs of the week will be performed by the preschoolers and grade level groups. The time is 11:30 a.m.
The VBS mission for the week is the Longville Food Shelf. Children will decorate cloth shopping bags used by food shelf clients, and the decorated bags will be donated to the food shelf after VBS week.
Parents may call the church office (218) 363-2011 or VBS leader Barb Anderson (218) 363-2649 with questions or for more information. Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and other family members are encouraged to take advantage of the numerous opportunities to volunteer during the week. Let the church office or VBS leader know of your availability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.