 

Two suspects are in custody after a carjacking in Cass Lake Friday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 9:24 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a vehicle stolen from a business parking lot in Cass Lake.

Deputies arrived and met with the adult male who made the report. The man stated that he was in his vehicle when he was approached by two men who forced him out of his vehicle, while one brandished a knife. He got out of vehicle and the two suspects left the area in the vehicle.

The vehicle description was immediately given to surrounding agencies, and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office located it in Beltrami County and initiated a pursuit. The vehicle was later stopped and two suspects were taken into custody in Beltrami County.

