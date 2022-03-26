Happy Dancing Turtle announces the exciting wrap-up of their 2022 Back to Basics: the Spring Fair May 21.

This sustainable living event will feature vendors, mini-workshops and family activities — all outdoors at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River.

Vendors who offer natural, recycled, repurposed and/or handmade products or who offer information or services about resilient or sustainable living are invited to submit a proposal to have a booth at the Spring Fair. Cost is $30 per 12 x 12 space. The Spring Fair will be free and open to the public all day (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and food will be available on-site for purchase.

“Something amazing happens when you get this many people together around the idea of sustainable living,” said Michelle Hoefs, program coordinator. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year and to have an outdoor venue as beautiful as Lakes Music and Events Park.”

If you have a sustainable product or service and would like to be part of the Spring Fair, go to happydancingturtle.org/back-to-basics to learn more. Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments