The Vergas Community Club, in conjunction with the National Wiener Dog Racing Association (NWDRA) has announced that dachshund racing will return Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m. during the village’s annual Looney Daze celebration.
This fun family activity is returning to Looney Daze again this year. Last year’s Looney Daze races featured 39 sleek racing hounds from as far away as Dalhart, Texas. This years race has an entry from Las Vegas, Nev., and also includes renowned veteran area racers Daisy, Coco, Scout, Lucy, Libby Lola, Range, Khloe, Cookie, Oreo, Ned, Luxor, Oliver, Diggs, Boomer, Franky, Sophie, and defending 2018 National Wiener Dog Race Champion Teegan, who hails from New London.
The races will be held on the turf at the Vergas baseball field beginning at 9:30 am, with registration and practice beginning at 8:30. It is recommended that you pre-register your wiener by mailing the form available at www.cityofvergas.com or on our Facebook page “Wiener Dog Races at Looney Daze 2019.” The races will conclude by 11 to enable everyone to participate in all of the other fun events at Looney Daze.
We expecting upwards of 50 racers to participate. No racing experience is necessary, as the racers often decide that socializing is more important than speed. The race will be less than 100’ long, and each racer will need two human “pit crew” members; one each at the start and finish lines. In the event of hot weather, specially designed cooling ponds (kids’ swimming pools) are provided to ensure all wieners are kept cool and refreshed. Complete rules are posted at the above website and Facebook page. Spectator admission is free. Racer entry fee is $15 per wiener, or $25 per racing family. Limited quantities of commemorative race tee shirts are available at Vergas Hardware for $15.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three racers, as well as the top two racers in the consolation bracket. This year’s trophies are being hand–crafted by Patrick Shannon of Forest Edge Gallery in Vergas.
More than 1,000 spectators are expected for this hilarious, fun-filled event. Limited bleacher seating is available along with standing-room only trackside areas. You are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair to rest between races.
For more information contact Digger Anderson at (763) 370-9796 or digsisme@gmail.com
