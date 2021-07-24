Neil McMurrin and his daughter Mary were given a ride on the Heartland Trail, aboard the Walker Trishaw. Walker Lions Club President Gary Walworth piloted the Trishaw.
Photo submitted

Walker School graduate and Korean War veteran Neil McMurrin came home from Lancaster, Calif., to visit Walker. Neil and his daughter Mary were given a ride on the Heartland Trail, aboard the Walker Trishaw. Walker Lions Club President Gary Walworth piloted the Trishaw. Neil was born in 1930 and was raised in Walker. He graduated from high school in 1948, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Korea in 1952-53. He is a member of the Walker American Legion.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments