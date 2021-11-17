The inaugural Veterans Day Dinner at The Woodshed in Laporte attracted around 175 vets and their guests, making it one of the largest such events in the area.
Sponsored by the Garfield Lake Ice Racers, In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club and The Party Store, dinner included prime rib prepared by Woodshed owner Nick Wood and his staff, along with mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and a drink. The topping on the cake were Cindy Haley’s “Cinfully Delicious” chocolates and desserts.
The night also included World War II veteran Bob Peterman of Cass Lake receiving a special T-shirt from the motorcycle club.
At the end of the evening, the In Country Motorcycle Club presented Wood and the restaurant with an American flag and staff.
As a special thank you to veterans, the ice racers and motorcycle club are also offering Thanksgiving Day and Christmas meals at no charge.
