A Veterans Flag Memorial Dedication ceremony was held June 12 at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort.
Performing at the ceremony were both the Hackensack and Backus Legion Color Guards and the Walker Legion Riders.
The ceremony included a welcome by Executive Director Coretta Czycalla and the national anthem performed by Heather Cruse.
An acknowledgement was given to donors that include Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202, Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Hackensack Lions Club, Walker American Legion Auxiliary Unit 134, Walker American Legion Post 134, Walker Legion Riders, Walker Rotary Club, Backus American Legion Post 368, Backus American Legion Auxiliary Unit 368, VFW Post 772, Laporte Anderson-Black Auxiliary Unit 462 and Betty Thomas.
The event was a kick-off to the planning of an open house that will take place June 25, 2022 to celebrate the five-year anniversary and to showcase recently completed property updates.
