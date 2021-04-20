Pictured are John Reuter, Bert Woodford and Mike Delaney — veterans helping veterans.
The In Country Motorcycle Club Vietnam passed out Easter hams April 1 at VA Clinic in Bemidji. Pictured are John Reuter, Bert Woodford and Mike Delaney — veterans helping veterans.

