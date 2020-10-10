The In Country Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club held an end of the summer bash Sept. 13 outdoors at the Popple Bar in Laporte.
The goal was to raise money for veterans. Thanks to all club members and their wives and the vendors and individuals who contributed prizes. All three guns were won locally.
Thanks to the following for their donations:
Popple Bar (Jim and Pam, Katy and Lilly)
Laporte Grocery
Ryan Pels, M.C.
Wagner Plumbing, Bemidji
Bemidji Sports Center
Lay’s Potato Chips
Old Dutch Potato Chips
Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters
Garfield Ice Racers
Cory Medina Band
Juke Box Junkies Band
Gary Law
Bert and Mona Woodford
