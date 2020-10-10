The In Country Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club held an end of the summer bash  Sept. 13 outdoors at the Popple Bar in Laporte.

The goal was to raise money for veterans. Thanks to all club members and their wives and the vendors and individuals who contributed prizes. All three guns were won locally.

Thanks to the following for their donations:

Popple Bar (Jim and Pam, Katy and Lilly)

Laporte Grocery

Ryan Pels, M.C.

Wagner Plumbing, Bemidji

Bemidji Sports Center

Lay’s Potato Chips

Old Dutch Potato Chips

Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters

Garfield Ice Racers

Cory Medina Band

Juke Box Junkies Band

Gary Law

Bert and Mona Woodford

 

