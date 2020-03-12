VFW Post 772 and Post 772 Auxiliary, representing members from Longville, Remer and Hackensack, donated $200 and $100 respectively to the Longville Area Food Shelf. Pictured are (from left) Post Commander Jerry Varner, Food Shelf representatives Toni Sausman and Andrea Richard, and Auxiliary Treasurer Laura Flohaug. Photo submitted
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.