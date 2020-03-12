Pictured are (from left) Post Commander Jerry Varner, Food Shelf representatives Toni Sausman and Andrea Richard, and Auxiliary Treasurer Laura Flohaug.
VFW Post 772 and Post 772 Auxiliary, representing members from Longville, Remer and Hackensack, donated $200 and $100 respectively to the Longville Area Food Shelf.  Pictured are (from left) Post Commander Jerry Varner, Food Shelf representatives Toni Sausman and Andrea Richard, and Auxiliary Treasurer Laura Flohaug. Photo submitted

