Photo submitted

VFW Post 772 Auxiliary, with members from Longville, Remer and Hackensack donated quilts to veterans at the Birchview Gardens Assisted Living facility in Hackensack. The quilts were made by Jan Stokesbary of the Loving Hands Community Quilt Club. Stokesbary (second from left) is pictured with Auxiliary members Rosanne Gregory, Cathy Hasser, Mary Jo Shurtleff and Gladys Berger. Photo submitted

