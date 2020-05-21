Pictured is Joyce Scott, Public Relations coordinator for the Silver Bay Veterans Home (in the van) and Auxiliary Member Rosanne Gregory.
Photo submitted

VFW Post 772 Auxiliary, representing members from Longville, Remer and Hackensack, donated 31 quilts to the Silver Bay Veterans Home.  The quilts were made by the Loving Hands Community Quilt Club this past winter. The veterans home was very appreciative of the donation. Special thanks to the quilt club for all their efforts and to Dale Gregory who accompanied Rosanne Gregory to Duluth for the quilt drop off.

