VFW Post 772 Auxiliary in Longville elected and installed officers for July 2020-June 2021 at the July meeting. Pictured are (front row from left) President Anita Zaske, Secretary Patti Abbott, Conductress Mary Jo Shurtleff, (back) Chaplain Janice Prucha, Treasurer Laura Flohaug, Guard/Trustee Duane Brown, Trustee Rosanne Gregory and Senior Vice President Cathy Hasser. Photo submitted
VFW Post 772 Auxiliary new officers
