Photo submitted

VFW Post 772 Auxiliary elected and installed officers for July 2021-June 2022 at their May meeting. Pictured are (front row from left) Cathy Hasser, president; Mary Jo Shurtleff, conductress; Gladys Berger, junior vice president; Janice Prucha, senior vice president, (back) Laura Flohaug, treasurer; Rosanne Gregory, trustee; Duane Brown, guard/trustee; and Patti Abbott, secretary. A special thank you to Anita Zaske, who stepped down after 15 years of leadership as the Auxiliary president.

