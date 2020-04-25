Pictured is Post Commander Jerry Varner (left) and Remer Mayor Mark Gravelle.
Photo submitted

VFW Post 772, representing members from Longville, Remer and Hackensack, presented Remer Mayor Mark Gravelle with United States and POW flags. These flags are flown at various locations throughout the city of Remer.  Pictured is Post Commander Jerry Varner (left) and Remer Mayor Mark Gravelle.

