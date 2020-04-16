Pictured (from left) are Mayor and Post Member Klein, Post Commander Jerry Varner Sr., Vice Commander Tom Kutschied, Quartermaster Bob Saalborn and Member Bill Abbott.
VFW Post 772 members presented Longville Mayor Jocko Klein with United States and POW flags. These flags will be flown at the city park, cemetery and other locations throughout Longville.  Pictured (from left) are Mayor and Post Member Klein, Post Commander Jerry Varner Sr., Vice Commander Tom Kutschied, Quartermaster Bob Saalborn and Member Bill Abbott.

