Photo submitted

Longville VFW Post 772 and the VFW Auxiliary donated $500 and $250 respectively to both the Longville Area Food Shelf and to the Father’s Hearts and Hand Food Shelf in Remer. Pictured are Judy Parise representing the Father’s Hearts and Hand Food Shelf and Post Commander Jerry Varner.

