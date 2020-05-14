Pictured is Noreen Anderson representing Father’s Hearts and Hands and Post Commander Jerry Varner presenting the check. Photo submitted
In consideration of economic hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the VFW Post 772 made additional donations of $200 to the Father’s Hearts and Hands Food Shelf in Remer and the Longville Area Food Shelf. Pictured is Noreen Anderson representing Father’s Hearts and Hands and Post Commander Jerry Varner presenting the check.

