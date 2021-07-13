Pictured is Post Commander Jerry Varner giving the check to the crew from the Longville Area Food Shelf.
Photo submitted

The VFW Post 772 donated $1,500 to both the Longville Area Food Shelf and Remer’s Fathers Hearts and Hands Food Shelf. Pictured is Post Commander Jerry Varner giving the check to the crew from the Longville Area Food Shelf.

