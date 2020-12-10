Pictured are Andrea Richard, representing the food shelf, receiving the check from Post Commander Jerry Varner. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

Longville VFW Post 772 recently made a donation of $1,500 to the Longville Area Food Shelf.  Pictured are Andrea Richard, representing the food shelf, receiving the check from Post Commander Jerry Varner.

