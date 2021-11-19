Pictured are Northland Community Schools Librarian Ruth Wersal receiving the check from Post Commander Jerry Varner.
Longville VFW Post 772 donated $500 to the Northland Community Schools.  The money will be used to purchase patriotic books for the school’s library.  Pictured are Northland Community Schools Librarian Ruth Wersal receiving the check from Post Commander Jerry Varner. The Post and the Auxiliary thank the schools for their continued support of area veterans.

