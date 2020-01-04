VFW Post 772 and the VFW Post 772 Auxiliary recently donated $200 and $150, respectively, to the Northland Community Schools. The money is to be used to purchase patriotic books for the school’s library. Pictured are Auxiliary Treasurer Ruth Wersal (from left), Northland Community Schools Librarian and Post Commander Jerry Varner. The Post and the Auxiliary thank the schools for their continued support of veterans.
