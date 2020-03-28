Pictured is Noreen Anderson representing Fathers Heart and Hands accepting the check from Post Commander Jerry Varner
Longville VFW Post 772 and the VFW Auxiliary Post 772 donated $200 and $100 respectively to the Fathers Heart and Hands Food Shelf in Remer. Pictured is Noreen Anderson representing Fathers Heart and Hands accepting the check from Post Commander and Jerry Varner.

