Photo submitted

Longville VFW Post 772 donated $1,000 to the Wounded Warriors Guide Service. Pictured is the Post Commander Jerry Varner and Bobby Landerville, organizer of the Take a Vet Fishing event and representative of the Wounded Warriors Guide Service.

