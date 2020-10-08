“Quinn Nystrom has fought her whole life to lower the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs. We need leaders like her in Congress — leaders who aren’t afraid to take on the Big Pharma and the health insurance industry to make health care more accessible and affordable. I’m proud to support her,” said former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Vice President Biden is a champion for working class families. I’m honored to have his endorsement and am looking forward to working with him to lower the cost of prescription drugs and make healthcare more affordable,” added Nystrom, the DFL nominee for Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.
“Vice President Biden’s endorsement and his visit to Duluth are proof that the path to winning back the White House and protecting our House majority runs through Minnesota’s Eighth District,” said Nystrom’s campaign manager, Sam Rivers. “To win in November, we must flip this swing seat from red to blue.”
