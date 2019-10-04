PARK RAPIDS — “Vietnam Today” with Polly Scotland will be the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre.
Experience Lee and Polly Scotland’s 13-day adventure from Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) to Siem Reap along the muddy waters of the Mekong and Tonla Sap Rivers. Get a first-hand glimpse of life today for the people of Vietnam as they move past the destruction of war and the people of Cambodia as they recover from Pol Pot’s reign of terror.
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
