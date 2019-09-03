Village Homes of Walker has always been a Leech Lake Area Chamber member, but with new owners Russ and Cindy Rich purchasing the business in March of 2018, the Chamber would like to celebrate them joining the family. Ken Bresley sold the business to Russ, who worked in the business with Ken for 20 years before purchasing it. Russ is the face behind the business as he is involved with sets, deliveries and is even a salesman, making sure his customers get everything they need and want. He has shared all of his knowledge with his employees and with wife Cindy, making them an awesome duo. The Bresleys and and Rich families are still very close, and Village Homes will always feel like a family-run business. They have kept the same installation crew and are looking forward to providing homes to new customers with the same quality that previous customers know and respect. Contact them at (218) 547-1616 or russ@villagehomesmn.com. They are located on Highway 371 by the “Y.” Cindy holds the First Business Dollar presented by Leech Lake Chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.