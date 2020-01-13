BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative has selected Village of Hope as the winner of the local 2019 Touchstone Energy Community Award from a pool of excellent and worthy nominations.
According to Beltrami Electric’s Marketing/Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng, Beltrami Electric sought candidates for the Touchstone Energy Community Award that recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community.
Village of Hope was nominated by Riki Scheela of Bemidji. The recognition comes with a $500 cash award and an engraved Touchstone Energy Community Award plaque signifying the organization’s commitment to community.
Village of Hope is a non-profit organization which provides a 24-hour emergency shelter and supportive services for families experiencing homelessness. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has evolved from a shelter that provides food and a bed to a shelter that identifies the root causes of homelessness and works collaboratively to break the cycle of homelessness.
The organization focuses on three outcomes: breaking the cycle of homelessness, acquisition of housing, and family stability.
The Village of Hope application will be submitted for consideration to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award committee. The statewide award recipient will be selected from numerous local award winners throughout Minnesota and the overall winner will receive $1,000 toward a community cause of choice. It will be presented in February 2020 during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.