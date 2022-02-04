CLOQUET — Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College welcome individuals new to beekeeping and experienced beekeepers to the seventh annual Beekeeping and More Symposium Feb. 12.
The virtual event will feature talks given by regional beekeeping experts from the NEMNBA, UMN Bee Squad and nationally known beekeeper Mike Palmer. The virtual event costs $15 per person and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Inspired by Dr. Marla Spivak at the University of Minnesota Bee Lab, the Bee Squad helps beekeepers and the community learn how to foster healthy bee populations and pollinator landscapes through education and hands-on mentorship. The Bee Squad will be doing presentations on “Keeping Honey Bees Healthy” and “Overwintering Honey Bees in Minnesota.”
Michael Palmer, a widely recognized worldwide authority on sustainable beekeeping who raises about 1,200 queens a year and manages over 1,000 colonies, will be presenting, “A Sustainable Apiary using “Brood Factories.”
“I am so excited for the seventh annual Beekeeping and More Symposium,” shared Courtney Kowalczak, Director of the Environmental Institute at FDLTCC. “We have topics that can help beekeepers from beginning to experienced. Our presenters are regionally and nationally recognized experts that share the latest research with our participants!”
The Beekeeping and More Symposium is presented by the Environmental Institute at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, NE Minnesota Beekeepers, and National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
For more information, contact Courtney Kowalczak at courtneyk@fdltcc.edu or check out the Environmental Institute at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Facebook.
