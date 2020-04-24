Stressed out about providing all the care your loved one needs? Your father has dementia, your mom falls periodically, and your neighbor struggles with grocery shopping.
You are not alone — you may be one of the over 65 million family caregivers in the U.S. today. Caregivers have an important role and the most important thing to remember is to not be isolated from fellow caregivers.
Faith in Action for Cass County and Union Church in Hackensack are sponsoring a free Virtual Caregiver Support class (by Zoom meetings online) beginning with the Powerful Tools for Caregivers curriculum — a six-week program Wednesdays on May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3 and 10 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
When the classes end in June, a Caregiver Support and Discussion Group will continue to meet on Wednesdays, virtually for now, and when able, in person at Union Church in Hackensack.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class designed to provide you with the skills you need to take care of yourself as a caregiver and increase your confidence to provide care in difficult situations. Theresa Eclov and Larellyn Micheau, certified Powerful Tools class leaders, will share tools and resources to help you reduce stress, improve self-confidence, balance your life, better communicate your feelings, increase ability to make decisions, and locate helpful resources. Class materials include The Caregiver Helpbook, specifically designed for this evidence-based course, funded in part through the Central MN Council on Aging
Sign up for the Virtual Caregiver Class today; when you take care of yourself, everyone benefits. Pre-registration is requested so materials can be sent and the Zoom meeting link can be provided in advance. If Wednesdays don’t work, other Virtual Caregiver Classes are happening on other days. For information, contact Theresa Eclov, Faith in Action for Cass County, at (218) 675-5435 or cassfia@uslink.net
Learn to thrive and not just survive as a Caregiver. Call or email Faith in Action today.
