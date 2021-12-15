Tidings of Comfort and Joy 2, a virtual Christmas concert, will be available for viewing on www.uccwalker.com soon.
Nearly 50 local performers contributed their musical skills, narrative voices or vital technical knowledge to bring viewers this mix of sacred and secular selections. These tidings of Christmas joy range from “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree” to “O Holy Night.”
The mostly traditional music featured has added spice from some international music and some original compositions from local songwriters.
The music will be interspersed with four five-minute videos giving information about local non-profits: the Walker Area Food Shelf, Faith in Action, the Akeley emergency shelter, and The Northern Waters Land Trust.. Links and addresses will be included to allow viewers to get involved in some way if they choose.
Most recording was done at the Community Church with the help of technical wizards Gary Jacobson and Ken Barber, but some were sent in by musicians from their own home recording spaces. All is infused with the spirit of Christmas.
Last year’s concert is still available at www.ucc.com and this year’s will soon be available. Participants wish you all comfort and joy to spare.
