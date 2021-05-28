Kitchigami Regional Library will present children’s author and illustrator duo Stephen and Trisha Speed Shaskan for the Summer Reading Program.
Pre-school and elementary youth will enjoy these free virtual presentations that promote literacy, art, and music. Let kids create their own stories by having the author and illustrator of “Punk Skunks” prompt their audience to shout out whatever comes to mind.
Join the group June 17, July 1 and July 15 at 10 a.m. at home, or view with others at your local library to experience these live Zoom interactive events. Can’t make all sessions? Don’t worry. Each session features different stories and songs for kids to enjoy!
For more information about how to join go to the KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or contact your local library.
This free Legacy Program is funded by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
