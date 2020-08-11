Volunteers with Faith in Action for Cass County are forming community teams to better support their communities and support Faith in Action volunteer services.
The volunteers will connect by phone and eventually meet in person to visit and share about needs in their communities and how to best meet those needs. The goals are to provide a fun way for volunteers to connect with each other, encourage volunteerism, provide information and training on local and regional resources, and partner with volunteers, civic groups and churches as they assist their neighbors in need.
A locally supported nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. “Your friendly volunteers are amazing — like guardian angels!” stated a woman in the Walker area.
Volunteer team leaders or co-leaders are needed in Walker, Hackensack, Longville, Cass Lake, Pillager and Lakeshore/East Gull Lake. The role will be different for each community based on existing resources and local needs, but may include facilitating gatherings in person, by phone or online, acting as a Faith in Action spokesperson, advocating for community needs and being a Faith in Action contact for your community.
This is a volunteer position and training and mentoring is provided. Volunteers receive scheduling coordination, liability insurance, mileage reimbursement, recognition and much more. It’s all about making new friends and the smiles and joy of helping others.
Call Larellyn at (218) 675-5435 to become a Team Leader for your area, or to learn more about Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities. Or check us out at www.faithinactioncass.com
