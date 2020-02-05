The annual Northwest Minnesota Feed My Starving Children food packing event will be held May 12-13 at the Bagley Hockey Arena.

Since 2017, 2,300 volunteers have packed 375,000 meals at this annual humanitarian aid event. People from 20 northwest Minnesota counties pay for the meals and help package them in two-hour shifts. There are sit-down jobs, and day and evening shifts.

To donate to help pay for the meals or to volunteer for one or more two-hour packing shifts, call (218) 766-8176 as soon as possible (no online volunteer sign-up). Donations are needed by April 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments