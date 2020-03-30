Pictured are owner Ben VonBank and Manager Paula Benusa receiving their First Business Dollar from Chamber representative Roxie Parks (left).
The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus to the Chamber and the area. Von Hanson’s was started in 1983 by Pete VonBank and Dick Hanson. Their first meat market opened in Apple Valley and has spread to 23 stores in Minnesota and one in Chandler, Ariz. Von Hanson’s is proud to have the first Sausage Haus, with everything processed at the Sausage Haus in Circle Pines. The idea was to move up north and give that same great quality that Von Hanson’s is known for. Von Hanson’s makes it easy to grab and go and enjoy family time at the lake. Pictured are owner Ben VonBank and Manager Paula Benusa receiving their First Business Dollar from Chamber representative Roxie Parks (left).

