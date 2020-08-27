Before you can vote, you must pre-register at least 21 days before election day, or on election day at your polling place.
Your registration remains current until you move, change your name, or do not vote for four consecutive years. You may register or update your registration online or by completing a paper voter registration application.
Check your registration status or register online by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State web link Am I Registered?
To print paper registration applications go to https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-paper/
Paper forms can be returned to Cass County Elections, PO Box 3000, Walker MN 56484, or in-person to the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at the Cass County Courthouse, 303 Minnesota Avenue West in Walker.
Am I eligible to register?
You may register and vote in Minnesota if you:
• Will be at least 18 years old on election day
• Are a citizen of the United States
• Have resided in Minnesota for 20 days immediately preceding election day
• Have completed or discharged any felony conviction requirements
• Are not under court-ordered guardianship where a court has revoked your voting rights
• Have not been ruled legally incompetent by a court of law
Registering on Election Day
To register on election day, you must have proof of residence in the precinct. Only proofs authorized by law may be used. A voter can use one of the methods described on the election day registration poster.
Call (218) 547-7260 for more information.
