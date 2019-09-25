Imagine winning a prize every day for a year.
That’s what the 2020 Prize Calendar that benefits the Walker Area Community Center is offering.
The $50 calendar includes 367 prizes from Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters with a retail price of $42,000. This includes 53 guns with an average cost of $470. The average cost for each prize is about $75.
Why 367 prizes and not 365? Since 2020 is Leap Year, there an extra prize for Feb. 29. There’s also a Golden Ticket prize, with both the calendar holder and seller receiving a $500 cash prize.
Jeff Holly and Randall Morrison, who are heading up the committee to sell the calendars, said Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, owned by the Arnold family, provided all the prizes at a discounted price, and is facilitating the distribution of each prize that is drawn.
Starting Jan. 1, a name will be drawn for that day’s prize, which is printed on the calendar. The winner’s name goes back in the bin so they are eligible for every day’s prize.
All the proceeds go the WACC, minus expenses for the prizes, printing of calendars and some marketing. There are several advertisements on each page of the calender, which paid for the calendars and some of the prizes.
The WACC is used by hundreds of youth each week. Several groups also utilize the space to hold meetings and sporting events.
“We see this as an ongoing project as the sustainability of the WACC is dependent on the sale of these calendars,” Holly stated. “Our goal is to have these calendars every year from now on.”
Of the 2,500 calendars that were printed, only 1,000 remain to be sold. “They are going fast,” Holly said. “The future of the WACC looks bright, thanks to the sale of these calendars.
To see the calendar, go to the WACC website at walkerareacommunitycenter.com
Besides the Arnold family, Holly and Morrison thanked the Pickleball Group, Walker Youth Hockey and Walker School of Tae Kwon Do at the WACC for helping with calendar sales, and the sponsors who advertised in the calendar.
Where calendars are sold
Several Walker, Hackensack, Nevis and Bemidji businesses have calendars available for purchase.
Walker: Bank Forward, Bayside Bar and Grill, Benson’s Emporium, Charlie’s Up North, Chase on the Lake, First National Bank, Leer Title, Lucky Moose, Pederson Family Dental, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, SuperOne Foods, The Piggy, WACC, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District Office and Walker Home Center.
Hackensack: Birchwood Char House and Swanson’s Bait
Nevis: Iron Horse Bar and Grill
Bemidji: Backwoods Bar
