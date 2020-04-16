Over the next several months, the Wadena County Historical Society will offer their public programs on-line.
BookEnds is a monthly literary program that connects reader and writers. The new Online Edition featured a youtube presentation by Allan Woodrow, youth author and humorist, talking about his recent book, “The Curse of the Werepenguin.” It also featured a talk by him about his experiences as a writer. Both programs are now available through the website: www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
BookEnds Online Edition will be held each month as before, launching on or before the second Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Scheduled 2020 BookEnds speakers are Margi Preus, Ann Lewis, Alex Messenger, J. Ryan Stradal, Gretchen Anthony, Freya Manfred, Lorna Landvik, and Barton Sutter.
For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net or call (218) 631-9079.
