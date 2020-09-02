The Museum and Bookstore of the Wadena County Historical Society is temporarily closed to the public.
Many programs scheduled for the 2020 season are now available online at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org including the past five BookEnds programs. The great selection of books and gifts from the Bookstore can still be purchased by calling (218) 631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net and requesting curbside service.
The bookstore is also still taking research requests so don’t hesitate to contact if you need information or photographs from the archives.
