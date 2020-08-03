Like many other fundraising and honoring events, organizers have decided to cancel the 2020 Walk to Remember that was scheduled for Aug. 22 in Walker.
“We were hoping for one more, sunny, August day where we could join together to honor our friends and family touched by Alzheimer’s and other related dementias. Overall, it was a tough decision and we hope for brighter days in 2021,” said organizers Zach Downs and Ann Noland.
This year the Walk to Remember will be everywhere — every street, trail and treadmill.
“Though we are unable to gather in large groups, we hope that you can walk on your own, with your family or a team, socially distanced of course. Due to the economic unknowns related to COVID-19, we are not asking our Walker business sponsors for donations or auction items,” they continued.
Walker ACT on Alzheimer’s does have a Longest Day website with an easy option for those who would still like to donate. All donations will go to the Minnesota/North Dakota Alzheimer’s Association to support resources in the Walker area.
The Longest Day website address is https://act.alz.org/site/TR/LongestDay2020/TheLongestDay?team_id=600703&pg=team&fr_id=13035
Stay Safe and we are looking forward to our 2021 Walk to Remember!
