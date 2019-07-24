Join friends, family and community members for the 17th annual “Walk to Remember” fundraiser Sept. 14 in Walker.
Funds raised will support ACT on Alzheimer’s Walker, and the Minnesota/North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event will be held at Edgewood May Creek, 303 10th St. S., Walker. Registration is at 9 a.m., the walk starts at 10 a.m., with lunch and silent auction at 11 a.m.
Several sponsorship levels are available: Gold, $750; Silver, $500; and Bronze, $250. Silent auction items and in-kind donations are also being accepted. Contact Zach Downs at Edgewood May Creek, 547-4515, for details.
The deadline to sign up for sponsorships is Aug. 23. Make checks payable to The Walker Area Foundation, and send to Walk to Remember, C/O Zach Downs, PO Box 1299, Walker, MN 56484.
